Stewart Friesen returning to NASCAR Truck Series in 2026 after scary wreck

Stewart Friesen will return to the NASCAR Truck Series this upcoming season after being injured in a wreck back in July. The 42-year-old driver spoke with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday, announcing he will drive the No. 52 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Halmar Friesen Racing when the season begins in February.

While competing in a Super DIRTcar Series event at Autodrome Drummond in Drummondville, Quebec, in July, Stewart Friesen was in an accident that left him with an open-book pelvis fracture and a fractured leg. It led to him missing the last nine Truck Series races of the 2025 season.

“It’s going very well,” Friesen said when asked about the recovery process after the wreck, per Joseph Srigley of Sports Illustrated. “The last month I’ve been making some leaps and bounds; no more crutches, no more canes, I’m walking pretty normal and trying to work out as much as I can, still doing a lot of physical therapy and anticipating a return at Daytona in just over a month.”

Stewart Friesen feels ‘great’ heading into the 2026 season

Friesen was set to compete in the playoffs after winning the race at Michigan International Speedway in June. Kaden Honeycutt replaced Friesen, and he reached the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway. Friesen looks to build on what the No. 52 team did at the end of the 2025 season.

“I feel great,” Friesen continued. “I’ve done some sim over at [Toyota Racing Development] in Salisbury a few times, had another session yesterday morning that went really well, and I’m really looking forward to getting back into action and getting back to normal and getting rolling here to start the season.”

Friesen has been competing in the Truck Series full-time for Halmar Friesen Racing since 2017. In his 200 Truck Series races, Stewart Friesen has won four races and finished in the top-10 91 times.

In September, Friesen spoke to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports about potentially retiring from full-time racing. “That’s…that’s, yeah. That’s something that’s crossed my mind,” Friesen admitted. “But I don’t know yet. We’ll see how I feel in a month, two months, whatever. Try not to think about that too much.”