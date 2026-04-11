Suburban Propane 300 qualifying results: William Sawalich wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race
William Sawalich has won the pole for the Suburban Propane 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway after qualifying on Saturday afternoon, setting the tone for a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series night race. As the heated weekend continues on the short track, there are plenty of storylines to follow.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is set to start racing Saturday at 7:30 pm ET on CW, with 300 laps around one of NASCAR’s most prestigious short tracks on the schedule, totaling 159.9 miles. It is the second race scheduled for the weekend, with the Craftsman Truck Series providing plenty of drama on Friday. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race from Martinsville starting at 3:30 pm ET on FS1.
Full lineup:
1. William Sawalich
2. Sheldon Creed
3. Kyle Larson
4. Brandon Jones
5. Sam Mayer
6. Taylor Gray
7. Justin Allgaier
8. Carson Kvapil
9. Parker Retzlaff
10. Brennan Poole
11. Ryan Sieg
12. Jesse Love
13. Jeb Burton
14. Corey Day
15. Connor Zilisch
16. Sammy Smith
17. Brent Crews
18. Anthony Alfredo
19. Jeremy Clements
20. Kyle Sieg
21. Dean Thompson
22. Harrison Burton
23. Austin Hill
24. Logan Bearden
25. Austin Green
26. Lavar Scott
27. Josh Bilicki
28. Gray Gauliding
29. Josh Williams
30. Blaine Perkins
31. Mason Maggio
32. Patrick Staropoli
33. Ryan Ellis
34. JJ Yeley
35. Garrett Smithley
36. Joey Gase
37. Blake Lothian
38. Rajah Caruth – DNS
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
The NASCAR season continues pushing forward, as the drivers prepare for more short track racing. With 33 races scheduled for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.
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Justin Allgaier currently leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings with three wins already on his resume. Jesse Love remains in second place, with Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill behind in third and fourth, respectively.
No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, that means 12 drivers battling from Race 25 on for the championship.