Suburban Propane 300 qualifying results: William Sawalich wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race

William Sawalich has won the pole for the Suburban Propane 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway after qualifying on Saturday afternoon, setting the tone for a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series night race. As the heated weekend continues on the short track, there are plenty of storylines to follow.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is set to start racing Saturday at 7:30 pm ET on CW, with 300 laps around one of NASCAR’s most prestigious short tracks on the schedule, totaling 159.9 miles. It is the second race scheduled for the weekend, with the Craftsman Truck Series providing plenty of drama on Friday. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race from Martinsville starting at 3:30 pm ET on FS1.

Full lineup:

1. William Sawalich

2. Sheldon Creed

3. Kyle Larson

4. Brandon Jones

5. Sam Mayer

6. Taylor Gray

7. Justin Allgaier

8. Carson Kvapil

9. Parker Retzlaff

10. Brennan Poole

11. Ryan Sieg

12. Jesse Love

13. Jeb Burton

14. Corey Day

15. Connor Zilisch

16. Sammy Smith

17. Brent Crews

18. Anthony Alfredo

19. Jeremy Clements

20. Kyle Sieg

21. Dean Thompson

22. Harrison Burton

23. Austin Hill

24. Logan Bearden

25. Austin Green

26. Lavar Scott

27. Josh Bilicki

28. Gray Gauliding

29. Josh Williams

30. Blaine Perkins

31. Mason Maggio

32. Patrick Staropoli

33. Ryan Ellis

34. JJ Yeley

35. Garrett Smithley

36. Joey Gase

37. Blake Lothian

38. Rajah Caruth – DNS



NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

The NASCAR season continues pushing forward, as the drivers prepare for more short track racing. With 33 races scheduled for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Justin Allgaier currently leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings with three wins already on his resume. Jesse Love remains in second place, with Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill behind in third and fourth, respectively.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, that means 12 drivers battling from Race 25 on for the championship.