Suni Lee announces return to gymnastics ahead of 2028 Summer Olympics

Two years out from the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Suni Lee is making her return to gymnastics.

Lee, a two-time Olympic Gold Medal winner (2020 and 2024), has been on a break since the immediate aftermath of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. At just age 23, Lee has already won two Gold Medals, one Silver Medal, and three Bronze Medals.

“I know what I’m capable of. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there,” Lee said in a video posed to Instagram. “This is more than a comeback. Stay tuned.”

Suni Lee is looking to add to her sensational Olympic resume

The Auburn alum becomes the third member of the Paris Olympics team to return to gymnastics en route to the 2028 Olympics. Two-time Gold Medal winner Jade Carey and one-time Gold Medal winner Hezly Rivera are also back in action just two years out from L.A.

“I think it’s just a matter of where my mental health is,” Lee said, when asked about participating in the 2028 Olympics back in February. “This Olympics, I think, will hopefully, if I come back, be for me. I don’t want to do it for anybody else and have that pressure on me. Last Olympics, I put so much pressure on myself because I was the reigning Olympic Champion.

“Now, I’m just like, ‘I want to enjoy it.’ It would be my potential last one if I did do it, so I just want to see where I’m at. How my body feels. I’ll probably give myself a couple of more months to decide, but we’ll see.”

The 2028 Summer Olympics are set to take place in Los Angeles from July 14-July 30. It will mark the third time the event has taken place in Los Angeles. The other two Games took place in 1932 and 1984. The last Summer Olympics took place in Paris, which saw the United States come away with the most medals (126) and tie with China for the most Gold Medals (40).

Back in 2024, the United States women (consisting of Lee, Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera) took Gold in the team all-around event at the Olympics. Simone Biles also took Gold in both individual all-around and vault, along with Silver in floor exercise. Suni Lee took Bronze in individual all-around and uneven bars, while Jade Carey took Bronze in vault.