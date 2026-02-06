Super Bowl LX: $33 million in fake sports merchandise seized by law enforcement

On Friday, federal law enforcement announced the seizure of more than 276,392 counterfeit sports items, per FOX 5 DC‘s Allison Papson. The items were reportedly worth a combined $33.4 million. The enormous operation occurred just two days before Super Bowl LX.

“As fans from across the globe arrive for the championship game, Operation Team Player is working to keep counterfeit jerseys, sports related merchandise and tickets out of the hands of unsuspecting consumers,” Papson wrote on X. “Spearheaded by the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) in partnership with all major U.S. sports leagues, this annual operation targets criminal networks and aims to protect fans, legitimate manufacturers and the integrity of the game.”

Last year, the NFL and U.S. Customs seized $39.5 million worth of counterfeit merchandise. While in previous years, illegal merchandise sellers may have offered their products outside of the stadium, they can now simply target fans online.

This avenue has led to an explosion in the popularity of counterfeit goods. IPR Center director Ivan J. Arvelo believes buying counterfeit goods could put fans at risk of other threats.

“It’s easier than ever for criminals to set up fake websites and social media ads targeting sports fans with counterfeit goods that put their wallets and personal information at risk,” Arvelo said. “Our ongoing partnership with the NFL and all major sports leagues is essential to raising awareness about the dangers of counterfeit merchandise and empowering fans to make smart, safe purchases.”

Arvelo isn’t the only who emphasized the importance of buying legitimate merchandise. Eric Batt, who serves as the director of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Apparel, Footwear and Textiles Center of Excellence and Expertise, revealed that this illegal merchandise can negatively affect legal retailers in unforeseen ways.

“Counterfeiting isn’t a victimless crime. It hurts local vendors, threatens American jobs, and exposes fans to unsafe and substandard products. That’s why we work closely with our partners at the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, Homeland Security Investigations and the NFL to stop these goods before they reach the marketplace,” Batt said.

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will square off at 6:30 p.m. ET in Super Bowl LX. The game will air live on NBC. Fans will undoubtedly flood Levi’s Stadium with merchandise from their favorite team.