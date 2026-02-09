Super Bowl LX: Donald Trump reacts to Bad Bunny's halftime show

Donald Trump did not hold back on his thoughts on the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show headlined by Bad Bunny. On Truth Social, Trump complained that he didn’t understand what Bad Bunny was saying.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst EVER!” Donald Trump wrote. “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of SUCCESS, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands what this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A. and the world.”

Trump went on to say that Bad Bunny’s halftime show was a “slap in the face” to the country. The President said it was a “mess” and the only good reviews would come from the “fake news media.” Trump ended the rant by saying the NFL should replace the “ridiculous” new kickoff rule.”

Bad Bunny weighs in on the Super Bowl halftime show

During the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show press conference, Bad Bunny detailed what fans can expect from his performance. “I just want people to have fun. It’s gonna be a huge party. I want to bring that to the stage, a lot of my culture,” he said. “I really don’t want to give any spoilers. It’s gonna be easy. People only have to worry about dancing. I know I told people they had a month to learn Spanish, but they don’t even need to do that! It’s better that they learn to dance. There’s no better dance than the one that comes from the heart.”

Back in October, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explained why the NFL went with Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime performer. “He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That’s what we try to achieve,” Goodell said at the time. He also added that the decision was “carefully thought through” and the NFL is “confident it’s going to be a great show and that he understands the platform that he’s on. I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

Bad Bunny was born and raised in Puerto Rico. He has released six studio albums, and his last four albums have reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.