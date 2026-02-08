Super Bowl LX: Green Day changes 'Holiday' lyrics to reference Epstein, call out ICE per report

While many fans might prefer that politics and sports stay separate, it seems an inevitability around big events that the two sometimes mix. And Super Bowl LX is no exception.

Ahead of the big game on Sunday night, rock band Green Day was set to perform. But, according to a report from Front Office Sports, the band which rose to stardom in the ’90s might have a few tweaks to hit songs that could push some buttons.

Green Day is set to play the Super Bowl LX pregame show. Per FOS, they’ve reportedly changed the lyrics to the hit song “Holiday” to a more current reference.

The song, which was originally an anti-war anthem critical of the United States’ actions in Iraq, features the following lyric during an interlude: “The representative from California has the floor.”

That will be changed to “the representative from Epstein Island has the floor” in tonight’s Super Bowl LX rendition. It’s an obvious reference the ongoing political drama surrounding the Epstein Files.

In addition, the band reportedly told ICE agents to “quit that sh*tty job” and “come on this side of the line.” It’ll be interesting to see the reaction on Sunday night and afterward, as President Donald Trump has been known to weigh in on similar stunts via his Truth Social account.

In fact, the President has already weighed in on some goings-on at the Winter Olympics in the last day or two. More on that below.

While Super Bowl LX will take center stage on Sunday night, the Winter Olympics are well underway in Italy. United States freestyle skier Hunter Hess said that he’s representing his friends and family at the Winter Olympics. He backed up his claim by citing moral differences on issues taking place domestically within the U.S.

President Donald Trump has now responded to Hess’s comments. He voiced his disapproval of the U.S. Olympian’s perspective on Truth Social.

“U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics,” he wrote. “If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this.”

Hess’ comments have now drawn backlash as high up as the President of the United States. However, his stance comes at a time where the U.S. remains heavily divided on many issues across the board.

The greatest divide in the country at the moment has to do with the deployment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) into cities across the United States. A bevy of protests have broken out as a result, and the fallout has been controversial on both sides of the political aisle.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think,” Hess said of representing Team USA, via KGW8 out of Oregon. “It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t.

“For me, it’s more I’m representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S. I think if it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

On3’s Barkley Truax also contributed to this report.