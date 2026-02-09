Super Bowl LX: Identity of streaker, past incident revealed

In the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LX, a man streaked across the field, briefly halting play. The man has been identified as Alex Gonzalez, who also stormed the field during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

This year, Gonzalez had the message, “Trade with Athena,” painted on his back, along with his social media handle. When Gonzalez isn’t wreaking havoc at massive sporting events, he trades stocks.

In 2024, Gonzalez claimed he had to pay $42,000 in bail money after being arrested for streaking at Super Bowl LVIII. As of this report, it’s unclear what Gonzalez’s bail is set at.

Great play on the streaker https://t.co/pqsPg4RJBh — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 9, 2026

“One of my goals has always been to streak the Super Bowl,” Gonzalez said, per Express. “And I don’t want to be that guy, that I’m rich and I’m 50 years old and I’m like, ‘Damn, I wish I would’ve done that when I was younger.’ No. I did it now and I’ll do it again.”

While Gonzalez may have enjoyed his moment in the spotlight, Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams wasn’t a fan. Williams chased down the streaker, and security was able to apprehend him after he fell to the ground.

In fairness, Williams was likely in a sour mood. The Patriots’ offense couldn’t find a rhythm in their 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In fact, the Patriots didn’t score in the first three quarters of the game.

New England committed three turnovers in the loss, two interceptions and a fumble. Moreover, the Patriots’ offensive front gave up six sacks and eight total tackles for loss. After the game, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reflected on the team’s lackluster offensive performance.

“We just have to not let mistakes pile up. We can’t let one bad play turn into two bad plays and be able to settle down and be better early on in drives. That just wasn’t the case,” Vrabel said. “We’d make a play here and stall, and we’d have a good run and stall. So again, just the competitive stamina, the competitive, the physical stamina, and the mental stamina that’s required in these types of games.

“… The only thing I can say is that we have to be disappointed, we have to be upset, but we have to be those things together. It can’t be divided. We can’t be front-runners, can’t be a good teammate, and you can’t care about the team and do the right things only when you win. Sometimes in this game, a professional football, you lose, and you still have to be able to do those things, and hopefully they will.”

