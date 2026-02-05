Super Bowl LX menu revealed at Levi's Stadium

The official food and drink menu for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium has been revealed. Several outlets showcased what will be served at the NFL’s championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, and the menu pays tribute to food and beverage culture in the San Francisco area.

The food that will be served at Super Bowl LX is the Gilroy Garlic Steak Frites, Dungeness Crab Potatoes, “Super Shucker” Hog Island Oyster Sampler, Chinatown Dog, Impossible Rooftop Cheesesteak, The LX Hammer Burger, and Super Roll Champ. The drinks featured will be Chinatown’s Fortune Cookie Martini, Golden Gate Mule, “Karl the Fog” Misty Spritz, Santa Clara Sunrise, and Pier 39 Paloma.

Beyond catching the biggest game in football, Super Bowl LX attendees will also be transported to a foodie paradise. Preview some of the exclusive food and drinks on the menu.



Super Bowl LX will also have some exclusive desserts, including the Fog City Frozen Irish Coffee and the San Fran Sticky Roll. The Irish coffee option is described as “Blended Irish whiskey mixed with vanilla bean ice cream and cold brew, topped with an It’s-It ice cream cookie sandwich.“ And the sticky roll is “Scratch made sourdough cinnamon roll iced with a white chocolate mascarpone crème anglaise and topped with spun sugar.“

Super Bowl LX ready to take over the San Francisco area

It looks like Levi’s Stadium is going all out for the 60th Super Bowl. This is just the third time the big game will be played in the area, with the last time being in 2016, nearly two years after the stadium opened. The first time the San Francisco area hosted the Super Bowl was in 1984, but that game was played at Stanford Stadium.

The Seahawks and Patriots are no strangers to playing in the Super Bowl. Seattle is getting ready to play in the game for the fourth time, while New England will play in its 12th Super Bowl. The interesting thing about the Seahawks is that the last time they played in the Super Bowl was in 2015, when they lost to the Patriots. But it’s likely Seattle is not thinking about revenge since the 2025 squad is completely different from the team in 2014.

Fans can watch Super Bowl LX on NBC and Peacock. The game will start at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 8, but pregame coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET.