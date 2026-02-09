NBC made an error with its first-down line during the broadcast of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. During the second quarter, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was running for a first down, and the X/Twitter account Football Zebras pointed out that the yellow first-down line was one yard short of the official first-down marker. It wasn’t a big deal since officials keep up with downs on the field, but that’s a big reason broadcasters say, “The yellow line is not official.”

The error by NBC didn’t help Walker and the Seahawks because they didn’t need any help in the first half. Walker had a huge showing in the first and second quarters of the Super Bowl, rushing for 94 yards on 14 carries to help Seattle earn a 9-0 lead.

"The yellow line is not official" pic.twitter.com/IFkZqQogNx —  Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs🇺🇦 (@footballzebras) February 9, 2026

The 2025 season was a strong one for Walker, rushing for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. And in the two playoff games before the Super Bowl, the 25-year-old rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns.

Kenneth Walker reacts to helping the Seahawks reach the Super Bowl

After the Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game, Walker shared his reaction to helping the team reach the Super Bowl. “It means a lot,” Walker said, per Scott Engel of Seahawks.com. “Because we harp on the run game a lot, and during the season, we really wanted to help the pass game. It means a lot to see our work paying off.”

Walker then shared his thoughts on how tough the Seahawks offense can be. “We’re hard to stop when everyone’s clicking,” Walker said. “The whole line doing their job, the receivers doing their job, running backs and tight ends. We’re hard to stop because we have so many weapons.”

The Seahawks are playing in their fourth Super Bowl and first since the 2014 season. Their only Super Bowl win came in 2013, when they took down the Denver Broncos. Seattle is facing a Patriots team that is playing in its 12th Super Bowl. New England has won six Super Bowls, tied for the most in NFL history.