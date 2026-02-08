Super Bowl LX: Patriots WR Mack Hollins arrives in handcuffs

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins looked like he got out of prison when he arrived at Super Bowl LX. Hollins was spotted in handcuffs and wearing what appeared to be a prison uniform when he headed to the locker room hours before the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

But the fun didn’t stop there. When Hollins got onto the field at Levi’s Stadium for the first time, he was wearing Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel’s high school jersey. And like always, the veteran wide receiver was barefoot in his prison uniform and when he was on the field.

Mack Hollins has arrived for the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/O8JSMDKDgZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2026

Hollins is known for his unique style, but that hasn’t prevented him from being a key contributor to the Patriots. In 15 regular-season games this year, the 32-year-old caught 46 passes for 550 yards and two touchdowns.

Patriots WR Mack Hollins is wearing Mike Vrabel’s high school jersey for the pregame of Super Bowl LX.



📷 @Patriots pic.twitter.com/DVDCzj2Rw7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 8, 2026

Mack Hollins joined the Patriots in March of last year, signing a two-year contract. He spent the 20234 season with the Buffalo Bills and was a member of the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. Hollins made his NFL debut in 2017 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and helped the team win the Super Bowl during his rookie season. He spent nearly three seasons in Philadelphia before joining the Miami Dolphins in December 2019. The former North Carolina wide receiver spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Miami before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

Mack Hollins shares thoughts on Josh McDaniels, Patriots WRs

In August, Hollins spoke about working with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels again, as the two were in Las Vegas in 2022. “Obviously, things aren’t exactly the same as they were when we were in Vegas together, but similar offense,” Hollins said, per Mike Dussault of Patriots.com. “I remember when Josh mentioned this and how to run this route, and now he’s fine-tuned it even more. So I have a little foundation, but now let me really get into the building of what this route is supposed to be.”

Hollins also shared his thoughts on the Patriots’ wide receivers heading into the 2025 season. “I think more than any time else in my career, the entire group has had a good camp,” Hollins said. “Competing, making sure they know what to do, making plays when it comes their way. A lot of times in my career, you’ve got three guys that are like, ‘Oh, there’s the guys,’ and everybody else is kind of bodies along the way. That’s not the thing here. Everybody better come prepared every single morning.”