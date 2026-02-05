Super Bowl LX rosters: Most players by college team, conference, show clear winner

When the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots kick off Super Bowl LX Sunday evening, the power conferences will be well-represented. But one school and conference appear to be clear winners with the most players on the active rosters.

Alabama has the most players between the two teams with seven former Crimson Tide stars in the Super Bowl – four with the Seahawks and three with the Patriots. As a conference, the SEC leads the way with 30 players in Santa Clara for the Big Game, while the Big Ten sits second with 25.

On3 broke down both the Seattle and New England rosters to figure out which college teams and conferences have the most players in Super Bowl LX. Here are the top conferences.

SEC: 30

With 30 players Sunday’s game, the SEC is the most prominent conference in Super Bowl LX. It continues a dominant streak for the league, which has had the most players in every Super Bowl since 2015.

Alabama and LSU lead the way for the SEC, which has star power on both teams in Sunday’s game. Former Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson is one of the most prominent players from the league heading to the Super Bowl, leading the Patriots with 194 rushing yards in the postseason.

Big Ten: 25

The Big Ten has the second-most players in Super Bowl LX as 25 players will suit up. That includes the three centerpieces of the Seahawks offense, who played at Big Ten schools.

Former USC star Sam Darnold and former Ohio State standout Jaxon Smith-Njigba have led the charge for Seattle passing game, while former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III is set to take the workload in the backfield. Zach Charbonnet suffered a season-ending injury, meaning Walker is in line for the bulk of the carries.

ACC: 14

The third-most players in Super Bowl LX come out of the ACC with 14 conference alumni suiting up. Arguably the most prominent will be playing quarterback for the Patriots.

Quarterback Drake Maye has put together a standout season after New England drafted him No. 2 overall out of North Carolina. He completed 72% of his passes for 4,393 yards and 31 touchdowns, to eight interceptions, during the regular season to help the Patriots secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Non-FBS: 13

The fourth-most players on the Super Bowl LX rosters come from outside the FBS. It’s not just the FCS level, though. Division II also makes an appearance.

FCS North Dakota State and Eastern Washington each have two players in this year’s game, which are the most of the non-FBS programs. Division II Lenoir-Rhyne also makes an appearance with Seahawks wide receiver Dareke Young on the 53-man roster.

Big 12: 7

With seven players in Sunday’s game, the Big 12 rounds out the Top 5 conferences in the Super Bowl. Houston leads the way with two players in the game – one on each roster.

One of those former Cougars anchors the Patriots’ secondary, meaning he’ll be a key player to watch. Marcus Jones was a Second Team All-Pro selection this year as he totaled three interceptions along with 47 tackles in the regular season.

Other conferences in Super Bowl LX

Mountain West: 4

Conference USA: 3

Independent: 3

Pac-12: 3

American: 2

Sun Belt: 1

MAC: 1

Once again, it will be the SEC and Big Ten with the most players in the Super Bowl as the two conferences combine for 55 members of the two active rosters. Two teams from the SEC lead the way, though, as the 106 players come from 64 college programs.

Teams represented in Super Bowl LX

When the Patriots and Seahawks square off in Sunday’s Super Bowl, 64 colleges will be represented on the two active rosters. Two SEC teams lead the way with the most players in the matchup.

Alabama: 7

With seven players on the Super Bowl active rosters, Alabama will be the team most-represented in the game. Four former Crimson Tide players are set to suit up for the Seahawks with three others on the sidelines for the Patriots.

Seattle cornerback Josh Jobe put up the best numbers of his career in 2025 as part of “The Dark Side” defense. He totaled 54 tackles to go with an interception and 12 passes defended in his second season with the Seahawks.

LSU: 5

Five former LSU players are set to compete in Super Bowl LX. Four of them play for the Patriots, while the other – guard Anthony Bradford – is part of the Seahawks offensive line.

For New England, left tackle Will Campbell is a key part of the offensive line and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is one of the top targets for Drake Maye. Boutte leads the Patriots with 147 receiving yards in the postseason after totaling 551 yards during the regular season.

Michigan: 4

Tied for the third-most players in Super Bowl LX, Michigan will have four former Wolverines on the field Sunday. That includes tight end AJ Barner, who has become a key part of the offense.

Barner had six touchdowns during the regular season as Sam Darnold’s top red zone target. He has 13 yards in the postseason, but is still a big part of Seattle’s run to the Super Bowl.

USC: 4

USC also has four players in Super Bowl LX, and the most notable is at quarterback. Sam Darnold put together a monster season in 2025 and shined in the NFC Championship.

Darnold threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns as the Seahawks took down the Los Angeles Rams. He is getting back to full health after an oblique injury, but will likely be full-go vs. New England.

More teams in Super Bowl LX

Illinois: 3

Minnesota: 3

NC State: 3

Ohio State: 3

Texas: 3

Auburn: 3

Boston College: 2

Cal: 2

Eastern Washington: 2

Miami: 2

Michigan State: 2

Missouri: 2

North Carolina: 2

North Dakota State: 2

Notre Dame: 2

Ole Miss: 2

Penn State: 2

South Carolina: 2

Washington State: 2

Houston: 2

Arkansas: 1

Boston College: 1

BYU: 1

Cal Poly: 1

Cincinnati: 1

Colorado: 1

Drake: 1

Duke: 1

Georgia: 1

Hawaii: 1

Idaho: 1

Iowa: 1

Lenoir-Rhyne: 1

Liberty: 1

Louisiana Tech: 1

Marist: 1

Maryland: 1

Memphis: 1

Mississippi State: 1

Montana: 1

Montana State: 1

Oklahoma: 1

Oregon: 1

Oregon State: 1

Sacramento State: 1

SMU: 1

Stanford: 1

Tennessee: 1

Troy: 1

UCF: 1

UConn: 1

Utah: 1

UTEP: 1

UTSA: 1

Vanderbilt: 1

Virginia: 1

Washington: 1

Weber State: 1

Western Michigan: 1

Wyoming: 1

All eyes will be on Super Bowl LX on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.