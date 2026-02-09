Super Bowl LX: Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald makes history in win, Georgia Bulldogs send message

The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX, and head coach Mike Macdonald made NFL history. Per NFL insider Ari Meirov, Maconald is the first head coach who also calls defensive plays to win the Super Bowl.

Mike Macdonald was previously part of the Georgia Bulldogs‘ coaching staff, and the team sent a message to him after winning the Super Bowl. “Congratulations to Super Bowl Champion and UGA Graduate Mike Macdonald,” the Georgia Bulldogs football X/Twitter account wrote.

Macdonald coached at Georgia from 2010 to 2013, working as a graduate assistant and defensive quality control assistant. He worked under the then-head coach Mark Richt, who praised his former assistant on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob last week.

“Very sharp guy, great communicator, hard worker,” Richt said, per Sports Illustrated. “Just an intelligent, eloquent guy that has a mental toughness and physical toughness when it comes to football. You could tell good things were gonna happen to Mike.”

Richt also discussed Macdonald’s work ethic. “Mike was the kind of guy that you knew if you gave him an assignment, it was gonna get done, it’s gonna get done well and get done in a timely manner,” Richt said. “And then you could just see him relate to players, a guy that is genuine. A lot of coaches try to be somebody they’re not, and players kind of sniff that out pretty quick, especially, I would think, at the NFL level, it’s even more so.”

After spending four seasons at Georgia, Macdonald joined the Baltimore Ravens’ coaching staff and was there for six seasons. He then became the defensive coordinator of the Michigan Wolverines in 2021 and returned to the Ravens to be the defensive coordinator for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The Seahawks hired him as the head coach in 2024, and he led the team to a 10-7 record in his first season. In 2025, the Seahawks posted a 14-3 record in the regular season and defeated the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs before taking down the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.