Super Bowl LX: Seahawks take down Patriots, win second NFL title

Super Bowl LX has ended, and the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13. It’s the Seahawks’ second Super Bowl title and first since the 2013 season.

Seattle was led by running back Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 135 yards on 27 carries. The defense also played big on Sunday night, sacking Patriots QB Drake Maye six times.

The Seahawks and the Patriots were two of the top NFL teams all season. Both teams finished the regular season with 14-3 records, and both got quality quarterback play.

With second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle reached the championship game after missing the playoffs in 2024, despite having a 10-7 record. The team was led by quarterback Sam Darnold, who threw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns. His favorite target this season was AP Offensive Player of the Year, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught 119 passes for 1,793 yards and 10 TDs.

As strong as the Seahawks’ offense was, the defense played a bigger role in their success. Linebacker Ernset Jones was selected to the AP All-Pro Second Team after posting 126 tackles and five interceptions. Safety Nick Emmanwori finished second in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after tallying 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one pick.

Looking at the Seahawks and Patriots Super Bowl history

The Patriots had a huge turnaround in 2025. After finishing 4-13 in 2024, New England hired Mike Vrabel as its head coach, and the team reached the postseason for the first time since the 2021 season. QB Drake Maye had a huge season for the Patriots, completing 72 percent of his passes for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. His play led to him finishing second in MVP voting behind Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

On defense, cornerback Christian Gonzalez was named to the Pro Bowl after recording 69 tackles and 10 passes defended. His teammate, cornerback Marcus Jones, was selected to the All-Pro Second Team after registering 65 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

The Seahawks and Patriots had their share of Super Bowl history before Sunday’s game. For Seattle, this was their fourth Super Bowl appearance and first since the 2014 season, when they faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

New England just played in their 12th Super Bowl, the most for any NFL team. The Patriots’ last Super Bowl appearance was during the 2018 season when they took down the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.