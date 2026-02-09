A streaker at Super Bowl LX delayed the game in the fourth quarter and was tackled by Patriots WR Kyle Williams. The Seahawks were leading 19-0 at the time of the incident.

The streaker was one of the more exciting plays of the game, as the Seahawks and the Patriots were locked into a defensive battle. It’s likely the streaker was kicked out of the Super Bowl and was arrested.

https://twitter.com/ByMarkDaniels/status/2020687453716361654?s=20

The person who ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium wanted to gain some attention, but the incident was not shown on the NBC broadcast. When it was happening, Mike Trico described what was going on, but the broadcast just showed the players.

This story is developing.