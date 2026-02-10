Super Bowl LX streaker: Man reveals cost of getting ticket, disguise into Levi's Stadium

In the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LX, a man streaked across the field, briefly halting play. The man, identified as Alex Gonzalez, also stormed the field during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

This year, Gonzalez had the message, “Trade with Athena,” painted on his back, along with his social media handle. When Gonzalez isn’t wreaking havoc at massive sporting events, he trades stocks.

Just days after his publicity stunt, Gonzalez revealed that he was wearing a disguise in the crowd prior to making the daring leap over the fence and hitting the field. He spent $20 on his disguise (a fake beard and a hat), and $50,000 on tickets.

“One of my goals has always been to streak the Super Bowl,” Gonzalez said, per Express. “And I don’t want to be that guy, that I’m rich and I’m 50 years old and I’m like, ‘Damn, I wish I would’ve done that when I was younger.’ No. I did it now and I’ll do it again.”

While Gonzalez may have enjoyed his moment in the spotlight, Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams wasn’t a fan. Williams chased down the streaker, and security was able to apprehend him after he fell to the ground.

Seattle defeated New England 29-13 in Super Bowl LX

Gonzalez’s stunt served as an entertaining moment in an otherwise un-entertaining Super Bowl. Both teams failed to record 350 offensive yards in the game, and Seattle never really was in danger of losing the game. The Seahawks jumped ahead 12-0 thanks to four field goals from kicker Jason Myers and finally found the end zone early in the fourth quarter. Sam Darnold hit tight end AJ Barner in the back of the end zone for a 16-yard score, propelling Seattle to a commanding 19-0 lead.

New England scored touchdowns on its next two drives, but the game was well out of hand by then. With the win, Seattle wins its second Super Bowl in organization. With the loss, New England has now lost six Super Bowl appearances (most in NFL).

“I know we won the Super Bowl, but we could have been a little bit better on offense, but I don’t care about that right now,” Darnold said postgame. It’s an unbelievable feeling, man. I’m just so happy for the guys in the locker room and the coaches that put in so much effort throughout the whole season.”

With Super Bowl LXI taking place in Los Angeles next season, Gonzalez will surely make his return to the grandest stage in sports.