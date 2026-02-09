Tom Brady went back to the 1990s for Super Bowl LX, starring in a Dunkin’ commercial with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, and some of the top sitcom stars of the decade. The commercial Brady stars in the long-lost sitcom called Good Will Dunkin, which is a comedic version of the 1997 film Good Will Hunting, which starred Affleck and Matt Damon. The seven-time Super Bowl champion QB appears at the end of the commercial as the guy who is dating Aniston’s character.

Along with Brady, Affleck, and Aniston, the Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial also features ’90s sitcom stars Matt LeBlanc (Friends), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Jaleel White (Family Matters), and Jasmine Guy (A Different World). Per Variety, the actors were “de-aged via production techniques.

