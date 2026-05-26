Supreme Court won't intervene in Brian Flores' lawsuit against NFL

The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it will not intervene in a discrimination lawsuit led by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores against the NFL, according to the Associated Press. This means the case will move forward to trial.

The NFL wanted the case handled through its arbitration process rather than open court in New York. The Supreme Court justices rejected an appeal from the league.

In 2022, Brian Flores sued the NFL and three teams, alleging the NFL was “rife with racism” regarding its practices when it comes to Black coaches. Two other Black coaches, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, joined Flores in the lawsuit. Before Flores filed the lawsuit, the Dolphins fired him, and he’s now the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL said it respected the Supreme Court decision, but is “fully prepared to defend ourselves as this matter proceeds.” The league argued that Flores should go through arbitration rather than the legal system.

“The NFL must now accept that its commissioner cannot be the arbitrator over discrimination claims against the league and its teams, David Gottlieb and Douglas Wigdor, attorneys for the plaintiffs, said in a statement. We look forward to litigating these claims in court.”

Brian Flores posted two consecutive winning seasons before Dolphins fired him

In his three seasons as the Dolphins’ head coach, Flores went 24-25 and did not reach the playoffs. However, after going 5-11 in his first year, Flores led the Dolphins to a 10-6 record in 2020 and a 9-8 record in 2021.

In 2019, Flores interviewed with the Denver Broncos for its head coaching position. Three years later, Flores interviewed with the New York Giants and Houston Texans, and all three teams are involved in the lawsuit.

In 2022, the Steelers hired Flores to be their senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. Flores joined the Vikings the following season.

Flores began his NFL coaching/scouting career in 2004 with the New England Patriots. He started out as a scouting assistant and worked his way to being a position coach in 2012. In his 15 seasons with the Patriots, Flores was part of four Super Bowl champion teams.