Report: Talks break down between Giants, Dexter Lawrence as pre-draft move appears imminent

The back-and-forth saga between the New York Giants and star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence appears to have taken a new turn. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke news Tuesday night that could have significant ramifications.

According to Rapoport, talks between the star lineman and the franchise “have reached an impasse” after discussions about a new big-money extension. He notes that things should “come to a head before the draft.”

The Giants have already engaged with teams on a potential trade, which Lawrence requested last week. Dexter Lawrence reportedly planned to skip the team’s offseason program as a result.

Coach John Harbaugh, who was hired this offseason, had noted he’d like to have Lawrence on the team. But he noted the unpredictability of the league — something now on full display with talks breaking down.

“We’ll find out,” Harbaugh said on April 8, via The New York Post. “The Giants, speaking for the Giants, we want Dexter here. I believe Dexter wants to be here. That’s a good formula. But there’s business involved. It’s a business proposition. We know it’s pro football. These things happen every year, pretty much on every team. Not surprised by it. Saw it coming a few weeks back, probably.”

Harbaugh also said Lawrence wasn’t really granted a request. Lawrence just wants out at this point in his career. But, at the time, it remained to be seen if he’d actually be dealt.

“I don’t know that granting a request is really the right way to say it, because it doesn’t really work that way,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not like a Christmas gift, it just doesn’t work like that.

“It’s a little different because I knew Lamar (Jackson). It’s not quite that way with Dex, I don’t know Dex as well. It will get resolved, it’s gonna work out. Dexter wants to play, we want him to play. How it’s all gonna shake out, we don’t control that.”

Lawrence, 28, has been one of the Giants’ most consistent and dominant defenders since being selected No. 17 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Over his career, he’s earned three Pro Bowl selections and two second-team All-Pro honors, establishing himself as one of the premier interior defensive linemen in the league.

However, 2025 marked a downturn statistically. The former Clemson star finished with just half a sack, eight quarterback hits and an 8.3% pass rush win rate on a team that struggled to a 4-13 record.

Even so, his overall body of work, including 30.5 career sacks and a reputation as a disruptive force in the middle, makes him a foundational player. And now, with talks breaking down, the Giants will have to figure out the next step.

On3’s Nick Kosko also contributed to this report.