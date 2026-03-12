Tampa Bay Buccaneers 'duped' by fake Emeka Egbuka social media account

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are involved in a unique social media snafu involving wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. According to Front Office Sports, the Buccaneers’ social media team was “duped” by a fake Egbuka social media account.

On Wednesday, the account, @EgbukaEmeka, wrote on X/Twitter, “Is CTE even real?” Shortly after the post, the Buccaneers’ communications account wrote, “The below account is neither owned nor operated by Emeka Egbuka. It is in no way affiliated with Emeka or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

Front Office Sports mentioned that the official Buccaneers’ account tagged the alleged rogue Egbuka account 60 times in posts since the team drafted him out of Ohio State last April. The account is now suspended.

Greg Auman, a longtime Buccaneers beat reporter, speculated that the account could be fake. “If you look at the account, it’s just 33 benign retweets over a few years, mostly of team accounts, before yesterday,” Auman wrote on Thursday morning. “If he’s not on the app, he doesn’t know to tell even his own team that they’re tagging an account that’s not his. Odd, but harmless.”

Emeka Egbuka made a huge impact in 2025

It doesn’t appear that Emeka Egbuka has an X/Twitter account, but he does have an Instagram account that has 295,000 followers. It’s likely he gained a lot of followers over the last few months after having an impactful rookie season.

In 17 games last season, Egbuka caught 63 passes for 938 yards and six touchdowns. The 23-year-old finished fifth in AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

“Mek’s ceiling is the highest that it can go, “former Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans said about Egbuka, per Brianna Dix of Buccaneers.com. “He is that great of a player and person, and it is not an accident that he started how he did because he was such a professional already.

“He is extremely smart. People do not understand how smart this man is. He is really one of the smartest players that I have ever been around, and he is 22 years old. So, his potential is infinite, and he could be one of the best receivers to have ever played this game. I am happy to call him a teammate. Definitely one of the best young players I have ever been around.”