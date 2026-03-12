Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign former Detroit Lions DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

At last, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made an addition to their outside linebacker room. The Buccaneers on Thursday signed former Detroit Lions pass rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad, according to Pewter Report.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tampa Bay signed Muhammad to a one-year deal with a max value of $6 million. Muhammad, who turns 31 later this month, broke out last season with the Detroit Lions. Playing in a backup role, Muhammad notched a career-high 11.0 sacks, 53 pressures, 20 quarterback hits, and nine tackles for loss. Pro Football Focus graded him 30th out of 115 edge rushers (74.3).

Muhammad, the New Orleans Saints’ sixth-round selection out of Miami in 2017, has 26.0 career sacks. He previously spent time with the Saints, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears before joining the Lions in 2024.

Buccaneers finally land pass rusher in Al-Quadin Muhammad

At the price Tampa Bay paid him, Muhammad represents one of the better value adds this free agency cycle. Muhammad should see increased playing time with the Buccaneers, who had been searching for a starting edge rusher to pair alongside Yaya Diaby.

Haason Reddick wasn’t the answer this past season and remains a free agent. Anthony Nelson, Chris Braswell, and David Walker are likely to feature in backup roles. The Buccaneers own pick No. 15 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, and could be in the market for a pass rusher to help further bolster the room. But in Muhammad, Tampa Bay has a reliable veteran who is coming off his peak year in the NFL.

Muhammad is the second former Lion to sign with the Buccaneers in free agency. Linebacker Alex Anzalone signed a two-year, $17 million deal to return to the state he played his collegiate ball.