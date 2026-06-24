Tarris Reed drafted, traded to San Antonio Spurs: Analysis, contract details, more

The Denver Nuggets selected UConn center Tarris Reed Jr. No. 26 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, and promptly traded him to the San Antonio Spurs. Reed is now in the NBA after spending the last two seasons with the Huskies. San Antonio gave up the No. 35 pick and two future second-round picks to trade up for Reed Jr.

Before Reed Jr. made an impact on the college level, he was a standout high school basketball player. He was ranked No. 34 in the Rivals Industry Rankings for the 2022 class. Reed Jr. was also ranked No. 6 at his position and No. 3 in Missouri.

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Reed had a huge 2025-26 season at UConn. In 33 games, the 22-year-old averaged 14.8 points and 9.1 rebounds. He was selected to the All-Big East First Team and helped UConn reach the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament.

At the NBA Combine, Reed measured with a 7-foot-4.25 wingspan and a max vertical of 33 inches. He also jumped 29.5 inches from the standing position before completing interviews with multiple teams.

Reed will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year-deal is set to be worth $15.8 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Tarris Reed

NBA Draft analysts seem to like what Tarris Reed brings to the table. On3’s James Fletcher shared his thoughts on Reed, who spent two seasons at Michigan before playing at UConn.

“Tarris Reed brings size and athleticism to the center position, showcasing his impact on both ends after transferring to UConn,” Fletcher said. “His continued growth translated to a larger role each season, although he is now likely to slot into a backup role in the NBA.”

Rivals senior national basketball recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw also enjoys Reed’s skill set.

“Big and strong post player. Has excellent hands. Soft-touch, very passer-friendly,” Shaw said. “Comfortable scoring over both shoulders. Multiple go-to moves on the block. Has developed counters he is comfortable with.

“The lateral ability and quick-twitch will be a question. Is explosive when he gets to load. Has range that extends out to three for pick-and-pop situations. Sets great screens. A tough, active rebounder. Competes. Makes his free throws. Wish he was an inch or two taller. Shooting ability along with IQ and sturdiness could take him far in this game.”