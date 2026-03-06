Detroit Lions veteran left tackle Taylor Decker, the team’s longest-tenured player, formally requested and received his release after contract talks broke down, he announced Friday afternoon, via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Decker now becomes a free agent.

Decker has anchored the left side of the Lions’ offensive line ever since they drafted him out of Ohio State with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He’s appeared in 140 career games and participated in 9,134 total snaps over those 10 years in Detroit.

NFL’s free agency period begins next Wednesday, March 11 at 4 pm ET, which is the official start of the new league year.

