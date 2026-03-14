Taylor Gray calls out 'f***ing loser' Sheldon Creed, sends strong message on track after Las Vegas NASCAR wreck

With just over 50 laps to go in The LiUNA NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Taylor Gray was in contention to win the whole thing. Those hopes came to an abrupt end when contact from Sheldon Creed sent Gray flying into the wall from P2. And the driver of the No. 54 JGR Camry was not happy.

The contact left the No. 54 with significant damage. But before Gray left the track, he pulled up in front of Creed to give him a piece of his mind.

Gray and Creed get together going for the lead! pic.twitter.com/epz3d1TIUP — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts (@NASCAROReillyAP) March 14, 2026

Gray, understandably upset with the early end to his day, didn’t mince words. “F***ing loser,” he said after his contact into the wall.

Sheldon Creed, racing from P3, was evidently fed up with the blocks Taylor Gray was throwing. But, not that it’s any consolation for Gray, he did take responsibility for the wreck.

“That was my fault, but you only get to block so many times,” Creed said in the wake of the wreck, per Dustin Albino.

Taylor Gray reacts to wreck, early end to Las Vegas O’Reilly race

It didn’t take long to hear from Taylor Gray after the contact from Sheldon Creed ended his day.

“We’re racing at the start of the run. And I knew the 00 was better than me at the start of the run, but not significantly better, right? So, yeah, I mean I think throwing a block on him is fine, especially with 50 to go. And then, just got wrecked… And just gotta move on,” Taylor Gray said on The CW broadcast after the wreck.