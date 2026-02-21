Pit road can be a dangerous place, and Taylor Gray‘s crew narrowly avoided a much bigger disaster on Saturday during the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250. A crew member was partially run over during a routine pit stop.

Gray had to restart at the back of the field after being penalized for the safety issue on pit road. He was racing near the lead at the time of the incident.

Broadcaster Adam Alexander broke down the issue during a replay of the incident. You can view the Taylor Gray situation below.

“There was a bobble there, and we’ll go back and have a replay,” Alexander said. “Crew member involved. Think everybody is up and hopefully OK. Look at this, this tire hit the wall and bounced away. Crew member goes and gets it. Ah, that is just such a tough situation.”

As the tire rolled back down toward the center of pit road, the crew member raced to retrieve it. But Taylor Gray was concluding his stop and took off out of the box.

The crew member then somewhat gracefully rolled off the front of the hood of the car, escaping any serious damage. Gray’s crew confirmed the crew member was all right after the incident.

“Tough individuals on pit road, but man, that’s tough,” broadcaster Parker Kligerman said. “It’s just the timing of it. I guess, if you’re Taylor you can’t see that there’s a tire out there, then he runs right as you’re releasing.”

All in all, a scary situation for Taylor Gray on pit road. And now he’ll have significant ground to make up during the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Echopark Speedway in Atlanta.

Gray had a rough start to the NOAPS season, finishing in 28th at Daytona last weekend after starting in ninth position. He earned nine points for his finish. After starting third at Atlanta, he now has to fight from the back following the pit road miscue.