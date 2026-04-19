Taylor Gray wins Kansas Lottery 300 in NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series

A thrilling race at Kansas in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series ended with a tight finish. Taylor Gray held on to beat Sheldon Creed for the win.

He had used an earlier pit stop than the leaders in the final stage to gain on the field, and once he took the upper hand and the lead he just did not let go. An expert final 30 laps or so put Gray in position to win.

And even though his tires began to have some falloff and Creed cut into the lead as Taylor Gray encountered lapped cars, Gray managed to stave off his competitor. He closed out the win by a comfortable enough margin, as Creed simply couldn’t cut down the gap enough.

It wasn’t a complete loss for Creed. His second-place finish won him the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash.

The win for Taylor Gray was his first since late last year at Martinsville. He had finished sixth in the fall race at Kansas last season.

On3 will have more on this developing story shortly.