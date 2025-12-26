Kansas City is hosting a game tonight on Christmas at Arrowhead Stadium. And, with that, one of the night’s more important guests has arrived to spend her holiday cheering on the Chiefs.

Taylor Swift is in attendance again this evening at Arrowhead. That’s with Kansas City, despite already being eliminated from playoff contention for the first time in over a decade, hosting the Denver Broncos, which is tied atop the AFC as well as all of the NFL coming into tonight at a record of 12-3.

🚨| Taylor Swift arriving at the Chiefs game tonight!



pic.twitter.com/oBM4lwxy5G — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) December 26, 2025

A TAYLOR NA SUITE ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/nCzT8yoVol — gabi ⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥 (@nodwmisensee) December 26, 2025

Swift, obviously, is now the fiancé of TE Travis Kelce since before the season kicked off in August, with their wedding reportedly to be in June of 2026. And, of course, at this point of the year, Kelce is the biggest storyline, being 36 having played for 13 years in the National Football League for Kansas City.

Kelce has earned what is an eleventh consecutive nod to the Pro Bowl, being the leading pass-catcher, posting 68 catches on 96 targets for 803 yards, averaging 53.5 per game and 11.8 per reception, this season for the Chiefs. However, the thought is that this could now be his final year before a possible retirement, which would, in turn, make this his final game at Arrowhead.

Herbstreit, Michaels address looming retirement decision, make prediction for Travis Kelce

A decision for Travis Kelce‘s looms as the offseason draws near. If he does hang up his cleats, Thursday night’s matchup vs. the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day would be his final game in Arrowhead Stadium.

Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels were on the call for TNF on Prime Video, and, during the second quarter, discussed what’s next for the longtime star tight end for the Chiefs. And, based on the way Kansas City’s season went, it may entice him to hang on for at least one more year.

“Having all this adversity with Patrick Mahomes, his guy, going down with a knee injury…I just think there’s something with all that they’ve done together,” Herbstreit said. “There’s something about, let’s go one more time. I wouldn’t be shocked if he came back because of all of this and missing the playoffs. I could see him wanting to come back and do it one more time with (Mahomes).”

Could the possibility of another postseason run be enough to bring him back for another season? Kelce retirement rumors aren’t new to the 2025 season, however.

“There was some thought that maybe if they had beaten Philadelphia and won the Super Bowl, he (would have) walked away,” Michaels said. “Then came back this year, and now it’s not the way he wants to go out…Obviously, only he knows. Maybe Taylor (Swift) knows, but that’s something I’ve really respected.”

Still, Kelce has been asked extensively about what’s next for his future. He’s recently engaged to Taylor Swift and, at 36, has spent 13 seasons in the NFL. It’s only natural he’d think of what’s next for him after his career.

“What he’s said when he’s been asked about these last two weeks, ‘Out of respect for my teammates, I’m focusing on trying to win these last couple games.’ It’d be easy for him to emotionally, mentally check out with these guys being mathematically eliminated, but he’s still all in. I think, just as a competitor, I really respect that he’s still in that mindset of trying to finish this season strong.”