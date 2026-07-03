Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: Mike Vrabel spotted en route with wife Jen following Dianna Russini controversy

Ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, the guest list is coming into focus. It appears New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and his wife Jen will be there.

The Vrabels were spotted getting into a car in New York as they headed to Madison Square Garden for the wedding. Page Six captured video of the couple en route to the ceremony in a rare public appearance for the 2025 NFL Coach of the Year in light of the Dianna Russini controversy.

Swift and Kelce’s wedding is shaping up to be one of the highest-anticipated pop culture events of the summer. From actors to NFL players and personalities, it’s looking like quite a guest list at the world’s most famous arena.

Mike Vrabel and his wife, Jen, step into a car as they head to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at MSG. 👀 pic.twitter.com/LxOgyxz7Ft — Page Six (@PageSix) July 3, 2026

Vrabel has been at the center of the Russini controversy after Page Six published photos of the two at an Arizona resort earlier this offseason. At first, they both denied the interaction as anything of note, but the situation continued to take new twists and turns from there.

Russini eventually resigned from her position as The Athletic’s senior NFL insider amid an internal investigation and Vrabel missed Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft to seek counseling. In a press conference ahead of the draft, Vrabel said it was important for him to prioritize his family in light of the situation.

“My previous actions don’t meet the standard that I hold myself to. They don’t,” Vrabel said. “What I believe is best for the two most important things in my life – my family and this football team – is for us to take the necessary steps to work together and to give them what I told them I’d give them, which is the best version of me, and that’s what we’re gonna do.

“That has started. That will continue this weekend and it will continue for however long it takes for me to give them and to complete that promise and giving them the best version of me possible. That’s what’s gonna happen and that’s what’s been happening.”

In the meantime, Mike and Jen Vrabel are among a star-studded group that will be at Madison Square Garden to celebrate Swift and Kelce’s marriage. The anticipation has been building for the wedding after the couple announced their engagement in August 2025, and it will be quite the way to get the Fourth of July weekend underway.