Report: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding to take place at Madison Square Garden, guest count revealed

While details have been scarce about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding, we now know the venue. The two are set to get married at Madison Square Garden, Page Six reported Friday.

The high-profile wedding is expected to take place in early July, according to Page Six, and MSG appears to be the venue. As Page Six noted, the world’s most famous arena does not have any events on its schedule from June 29 until July 6.

The guest count is also starting to take shape. Stars such as Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran and Zoë Kravitz are among those to receive invitations, according to Page Six. New York City is also expected to have heightened security for the Fourth of July weekend.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025, just weeks after the pop star made her debut on Kelce’s New Heights podcast. The wedding is shaping up to be one of the pinnacle events of the summer, but people have kept quiet about the details of the ceremony. Kelce’s sister-in-law Kylie made it clear she wasn’t going to be the one to say anything, too.

“To literally everybody, I know it usually comes from a good place, not always, but quit asking me and my mother-in-law about upcoming nuptials,” Kylie Kelce said on her Not Gonna Lie podcast. “Nobody’s f**king telling you anything. I don’t have any details.”

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Of course, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding comes as both are dominating in their respective professions. On Friday, Swift released her new single, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” from Toy Story 5 in a return to her country music roots. Kelce, meanwhile, is getting ready for his 14th season with the Chiefs after a resurgent 2025 campaign.

There was a chance the seven-time All-Pro would choose retirement, though. Kelce ultimately chose to come back for another go-round and credit Swift for his decision. He also supports her career as one of the highest-profile musicians in the world.

“We share the same love for what we do, and fortunately, we’ve had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions,” Kelce said of Swift on The Pat McAfee Show. “It’s amazing to see her keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about, keep finding new melodies and, on top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does.”