Culture
Taylor Swift's wedding ring from Travis Kelce revealed
Taylor Swift has revealed the wedding ring she received from Travis Kelce. The newlywed couple attended JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding last weekend in California, and Swift and Kelce were photographed with Smith-Schuster and his new wife, Laura Kirk. The photos show Swift’s wedding ring with a large diamond.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3. The wedding included 1,000 guests and was officiated by Adam Sandler.
We’ll have more on this story shortly.