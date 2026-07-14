Taylor Swift's wedding ring from Travis Kelce revealed

Taylor Swift has revealed the wedding ring she received from Travis Kelce. The newlywed couple attended JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding last weekend in California, and Swift and Kelce were photographed with Smith-Schuster and his new wife, Laura Kirk. The photos show Swift’s wedding ring with a large diamond.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3. The wedding included 1,000 guests and was officiated by Adam Sandler.

THAT ROCK 💍 pic.twitter.com/0SLiGY16x7 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) July 14, 2026

We’ll have more on this story shortly.