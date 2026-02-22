Team USA defeats Canada, wins gold medal game at Olympics

An epic men’s hockey tournament has come to an end at the Olympics. Team USA has defeated Canada to win the gold medal game in Milan.

Matt Boldy opened the scoring for Team USA six minutes into the game, keeping the puck in an amazing solo effort before beating Jordan Binnington to make it 1-0. That goal was the only one of the first period.

In the second period, Jake Guentzel and Charlie McAvoy took penalties 28 seconds apart to hand Canada a 5-on-3 powerplay. The United States held on, though, killing off the penalties without Canada getting much of anything going. It was a pivotal moment for Team USA.

With less than two minutes remaining in the second period, Cale Makar found the back of the net to tie things up at 1-1. That gave an entirely different feel to the game entering the intermission.

Just after Makar’s goal, Team USA’s Brock Faber fired a shot that ultimately went off of two posts. Instead, he just narrowly missed the go-ahead goal to keep things tied up at 1-1 after 40 minutes.

The third period was largely dominated by Canada. Sam Bennett was called for a double-minor high sticking penalty with 6:34 left in regulation, before Jack Hughes was called for a high-sticking penalty of his own to erase the final 49 seconds. That gave Canada a 1:11 powerplay in the final minutes of the third period. After all of that, we entered the final two minutes back at even strength, all tied up.

In fitting fashion, 60 minutes wasn’t enough to decide this one. Instead, we headed to overtime for 3-on-3, winner take all style.

In overtime, it took just a couple minutes for Jack Hughes to win it. He did so missing a couple of teeth.

JACK HUGHES DELIVERS AMERICA'S GOLDEN MOMENT IN OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/4foFDOri53 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

Connor Hellebuyck was another hero for Team USA. Canada bombarded him with shots, finishing with 42 on the game. Still, he allowed just one goal, and was a big reason for his team coming home with gold.

Heading into the game, Canada captain Sidney Crosby was ruled out due to injury. He was believed to have a chance to play in the days leading up to the gold medal game, but was ultimately held out. Connor McDavid instead wore the ‘C’ for Canada, while Crosby was forced to watch his fellow countrymen fight for gold.

Both Team USA and Canada went undefeated through group play, winning all three of their games to win their respective pools. USA defeated Slovakia in the semifinals to reach the gold medal game, as Canada narrowly defeated Finland.