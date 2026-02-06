Team USA made a triumphant entrance during Friday’s opening ceremony of the 2026 Milan Cortana Winter Olympics with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his family watching on inside San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

The U.S. Olympians walked into the arena in matching Ralph Lauren attire featuring red, white and blue beanies and sweaters while sporting white winter coats, led by U.S. speed skater Eric Jackson, who proudly waved the American flag on the stage. Team USA was the third-to-last group to enter, preceding France, the host of the next 2030 Winter Games in the French Alps, and host country Italy.

Check out the scene below, courtesy of NBC Sports:

Team USA knows how to make an ENTRANCE into the San Siro for the #WinterOlympics. 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/YA7AGq9Oqs — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 6, 2026

American pop superstar Mariah Carey kicked off the opening ceremonies with her rendition of the Italian classic “Volare” and then followed with her own song, “Nothing Is Impossible.”

Following Friday night’s opening ceremony, Saturday’s Olympic schedule includes multiple skiing events — Alpine, cross-country, freestyle and ski jumping — as well as curling, ice hockey, luge, snowboarding, speed skating, men’s single skating and ice dancing.

2026 Winter Olympic Games: Price value of gold medals revealed

The worldwide price of gold — as well as other precious metals — has been soaring to all-time highs in recent months. That means that a first-place medal at this month’s 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy could mean even more, financially speaking.

According to NBC, which cited Mexico-based Mine Academy, a gold medal won in the ongoing Winter Games could be worth more than $2,200 for its metals alone after the source material tripled in value. According to Fortune, gold prices have nearly doubled from $2,800 to over $5,000 per ounce since early 2025 — a nearly 80% jump over the past year.

That sharp rise in precious metal prices is rather unprecedented after decades of modest growth of roughly 8% annually since 1971, according to Fortune. The price of silver has also climbed rather sharply, and is currently trading at nearly $90 per ounce — a 182% jump over the past year. Meanwhile, bronze is much more abundant worldwide and thus carries far less financial value.

Given those spikes in pricing, each silver medal won at this month’s Winter Games will be worth roughly $1,400 in metal value, while gold medals could be worth as much as $2,400, per Fortune. By comparison, gold medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris were worth a paltry $900 at the time they were awarded.