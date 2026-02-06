Team USA officially announces roster for 2026 World Baseball Classic

One month separates us from now and the beginning of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The best players in baseball will get to represent their countries in one of the sport’s best events. Thursday brought news of the official roster for each nation, including Team USA.

Mark DeRosa once again leads the Americans as the manager, looking to avenge 2023’s heartbreaking loss in the championship game to Team Japan. DeRosa has quite a roster in front of him. He will have the two Cy Young winners at his disposal, along with the American League MVP.

From top to bottom, Team USA appears to be stacked. Some quality players are not going to find themselves in the starting lineup. That being said, you can check out the full roster here.

Pitchers

RHP David Bednar

LHP Matt Boyd

LHP Garrett Cleavinger

RHP Clay Holmes

RHP Griffin Jax

RHP Brad Keller

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Nolan McLean

RHP Mason Miller

RHP Joe Ryan

RHP Paul Skenes

LHP Tarik Skubal

LHP Gabe Speier

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Logan Webb

RHP Garrett Whitlock

Catchers

Cal Raleigh

Will Smith

Infielders

Alex Bregman

Ernie Clement

Paul Goldschmidt

Bryce Harper

Gunner Henderson

Brice Turang

Bobby Witt Jr.

Outfielders

Byron Buxton

Corbin Carroll

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Aaron Judge

Designated hitter

Kyle Schwarber

More on 2026 World Baseball Classic, past results for Team USA

Team USA will start its World Baseball Classic journey in Houston, competing in Pool B. Games against Brazil, Great Britain, Italy, and Mexico will take place at the Astros’ Daikin Park, beginning March 6 through March 10. Finishing in the top two of the pool is required in order to advance into the knockout rounds.

Advancing has never been a problem for Team USA, dating back to the World Baseball Classic’s inception in 2006. All five tournaments have seen them in the knockout rounds. From there, results are mixed. A WBC title was won in 2017 but two quarterfinal exits took place in 2006 and 2013. Team USA took the bronze medal in 2009 and, as mentioned, were runners-up in 2023.

Of course, DeRosa is looking to bring home a second championship. Advancing to the quarterfinals would mean one more game at Daikin Park before flying to Florida for the semifinals and championship game. LoanDepot Park — home of the Miami Marlins — will play host on March 17, with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. FOX will have the broadcast, being called by play-by-play voice Joe Davis and color commentator John Smoltz.