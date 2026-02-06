Team USA officially announces roster for 2026 World Baseball Classic
One month separates us from now and the beginning of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The best players in baseball will get to represent their countries in one of the sport’s best events. Thursday brought news of the official roster for each nation, including Team USA.
Mark DeRosa once again leads the Americans as the manager, looking to avenge 2023’s heartbreaking loss in the championship game to Team Japan. DeRosa has quite a roster in front of him. He will have the two Cy Young winners at his disposal, along with the American League MVP.
From top to bottom, Team USA appears to be stacked. Some quality players are not going to find themselves in the starting lineup. That being said, you can check out the full roster here.
Pitchers
- RHP David Bednar
- LHP Matt Boyd
- LHP Garrett Cleavinger
- RHP Clay Holmes
- RHP Griffin Jax
- RHP Brad Keller
- LHP Clayton Kershaw
- RHP Nolan McLean
- RHP Mason Miller
- RHP Joe Ryan
- RHP Paul Skenes
- LHP Tarik Skubal
- LHP Gabe Speier
- RHP Michael Wacha
- RHP Logan Webb
- RHP Garrett Whitlock
Catchers
- Cal Raleigh
- Will Smith
Infielders
- Alex Bregman
- Ernie Clement
- Paul Goldschmidt
- Bryce Harper
- Gunner Henderson
- Brice Turang
- Bobby Witt Jr.
Outfielders
- Byron Buxton
- Corbin Carroll
- Pete Crow-Armstrong
- Aaron Judge
Designated hitter
- Kyle Schwarber
More on 2026 World Baseball Classic, past results for Team USA
Team USA will start its World Baseball Classic journey in Houston, competing in Pool B. Games against Brazil, Great Britain, Italy, and Mexico will take place at the Astros’ Daikin Park, beginning March 6 through March 10. Finishing in the top two of the pool is required in order to advance into the knockout rounds.
Advancing has never been a problem for Team USA, dating back to the World Baseball Classic’s inception in 2006. All five tournaments have seen them in the knockout rounds. From there, results are mixed. A WBC title was won in 2017 but two quarterfinal exits took place in 2006 and 2013. Team USA took the bronze medal in 2009 and, as mentioned, were runners-up in 2023.
Of course, DeRosa is looking to bring home a second championship. Advancing to the quarterfinals would mean one more game at Daikin Park before flying to Florida for the semifinals and championship game. LoanDepot Park — home of the Miami Marlins — will play host on March 17, with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. FOX will have the broadcast, being called by play-by-play voice Joe Davis and color commentator John Smoltz.