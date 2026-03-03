Team USA sets World Baseball Classic pool play rotation, includes Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal

Excitement for the World Baseball Classic is building, with Team USA beginning camp for the tournament on Monday. There are still questions for manager Mark DeRosa at this point. One of those has been answered, though, as the rotation for upcoming pool play in Houston has been revealed.

Team USA will run out Logan Webb, Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, and Nolan McLean out there as starters in Houston. That will be the order in which they appear in as well, with Webb kicking things off Thursday night vs. Brazil. Skubal will follow on Friday against Great Britain, before Skenes faces rival Mexico after a day off for the team. McLean closes things out against the Italians on March 10.

“They change the game for us, no question about it,” DeRosa said of the rotation via MLB.com. “That’s no disrespect to the other guys. First off, you want the guys who want to be in the room. If you get them on the phone and they’re kind of wanting to walk through everything and have their schedule laid out for them, this is not the tournament for them.

“I think for me, it was just honest conversations with guys throughout the year. Skenes was easy, which made my life a lot easier. Skubal was a slow play. The entire year, I checked in with him probably every two months. [Pitching coach] Andy Pettitte was checking in with him. Logan, I tried to get in ‘23, and he got a contract extension that offseason. Everybody has their different story about why they’re on this team and the phone calls that we had.”

Unfortunately, we will only get to see Skubal once during the WBC. After making his start, Skubal will return to spring training with the Detroit Tigers. Pending free agency after the 2026 season is a key reason why only one appearance will take place. But Skubal still wanted to be a part of the team, vowing to return to cheer them on if a deep run is made.

As for the other three, DeRosa might be tipping his hand as to how the United States will look in the knockout rounds, if they can advance. Webb could start the quarterfinals, while Skenes would be in line for the semifinals. If chalk in the tournament holds, the Dominican Republic would be the opponent.

McLean, who, despite getting put in the rotation, is currently under the weather, would be the guy for the championship game. DeRosa is not going to be afraid to use his bullpen either, where some star power also exists.