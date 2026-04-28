'Ted Lasso' Season 4 premiere date, teaser trailer revealed by Apple TV

Apple TV just shared the premiere date and a teaser trailer for Season 4 of the hit soccer comedy series Ted Lasso. The new season will debut on the streaming service on Wednesday, Aug. 5, with one episode. New episodes will air every Wednesday through Oct. 7.

Ted Lasso Season 4 marks the return of Emmy Award winner Jason Sudeikis, who stars as the title character and is an executive producer. Also returning are Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift. New cast members include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely.

“Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team,” the synopsis for the fourth season states. “Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

Jason Sudeikis teases ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4

Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV in 2020 and became an instant hit. The first season became the most Emmy Award-nominated comedy series and went on to win back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys for its first two seasons.

Sudeikis has won four Emmys for his work on the series (two for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and two for producer). When the series was renewed for a fourth season last year, Sudeikis shared his reaction. “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” Sudeikis said, “in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

“‘Ted Lasso’ has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion, and unwavering belief,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV, said at the time. “Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”