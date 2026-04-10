Tennessee Army National Guard 250 qualifying results: Kaden Honeycutt pole, lineup set for NASCAR Truck Series race
Kaden Honeycutt will start on the pole for the first time in his career at the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 from Bristol Motor Speedway, after qualifying for Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race completed. Setting up for the sixth race of the season, the drivers reunite with the Cup Series stars who will make a guest appearance.
The race is slated for a short turnaround at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, slated for 250 laps around one of NASCAR’s most prestigious locations. The broadcast is slated for FS1, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series to follow Saturday at 7:30 pm ET on CW. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race starting at 3 pm ET on FS1.
Full running order:
Row 1: Kaden Honeycutt | Christian Eckes
Row 2: Layne Riggs | Chase Briscoe
Row 3: Jake Garcia | Ty Majeski
Row 4: Carson Hocevar | Kyle Busch
Row 5: Ben Rhodes | Gio Ruggerio
Row 6: Ross Chastain | Corey Heim
Row 7: Stewart Friesen | Justin Haley
Row 8: Christopher Bell | Chandler Smith
Row 9: Cole Butcher | Grant Enfinger
Row 10: Corey LaJoie | Tyler Ankrum
Row 11: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Tanner Gray
Row 12: Daniel Hemric | Tyler Reif
Row 13: Kris Wright | Mini Tyrell
Row 14: Andres Perez | Brenden Queen
Row 15: Carson Ferguson | Luke Baldwin
Row 16: Frankie Muniz | Clayton Green
Row 17: Spencer Boyd | Dawson Sutton
Row 18: Timmy Hill | Daniel Suarez
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
The NASCAR season is still in the early stages, as the trucks run their sixth race after a trip to Rockingham. With 25 races scheduled for the Craftsman Truck Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.
- 1New
PJ Haggerty commits to Texas A&M
- 2
Matas Vokietaitis will return to Texas
- 3
Auburn's Elyjah Freeman enters portal
- 4
Predicting Louisville, Michigan & more to land transfer targets
- 5
Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen returning to Florida
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Corey Heim currently leads the Craftsman Truck Series standings through five races, taking the checkered flag twice this season. Kaden Honeycutt sits second, and first among the drivers eligible to win a championship.
No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Craftsman Truck Series, that means 10 drivers battling from Race 19 on for the championship.