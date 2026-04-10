Tennessee Army National Guard 250 qualifying results: Kaden Honeycutt pole, lineup set for NASCAR Truck Series race

Kaden Honeycutt will start on the pole for the first time in his career at the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 from Bristol Motor Speedway, after qualifying for Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race completed. Setting up for the sixth race of the season, the drivers reunite with the Cup Series stars who will make a guest appearance.

The race is slated for a short turnaround at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, slated for 250 laps around one of NASCAR’s most prestigious locations. The broadcast is slated for FS1, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series to follow Saturday at 7:30 pm ET on CW. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race starting at 3 pm ET on FS1.

Full running order:

Row 1: Kaden Honeycutt | Christian Eckes

Row 2: Layne Riggs | Chase Briscoe

Row 3: Jake Garcia | Ty Majeski

Row 4: Carson Hocevar | Kyle Busch

Row 5: Ben Rhodes | Gio Ruggerio

Row 6: Ross Chastain | Corey Heim

Row 7: Stewart Friesen | Justin Haley

Row 8: Christopher Bell | Chandler Smith

Row 9: Cole Butcher | Grant Enfinger

Row 10: Corey LaJoie | Tyler Ankrum

Row 11: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Tanner Gray

Row 12: Daniel Hemric | Tyler Reif

Row 13: Kris Wright | Mini Tyrell

Row 14: Andres Perez | Brenden Queen

Row 15: Carson Ferguson | Luke Baldwin

Row 16: Frankie Muniz | Clayton Green

Row 17: Spencer Boyd | Dawson Sutton

Row 18: Timmy Hill | Daniel Suarez

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

The NASCAR season is still in the early stages, as the trucks run their sixth race after a trip to Rockingham. With 25 races scheduled for the Craftsman Truck Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Corey Heim currently leads the Craftsman Truck Series standings through five races, taking the checkered flag twice this season. Kaden Honeycutt sits second, and first among the drivers eligible to win a championship.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Craftsman Truck Series, that means 10 drivers battling from Race 19 on for the championship.