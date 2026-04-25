Former Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tom Pelissero reported shortly after the 2026 NFL Draft wrapped up.

Aguilar starred at Tennessee in 2025 after an offseason transfer saga that involved Nico Iamaleava bolting over disagreements on the NIL front. Aguilar had previously spent two seasons at Appalachian State.

He transferred to UCLA in the offseason after the 2024 campaign, but Iamaleava also transferred there. After he did, Joey Aguilar opted to head to Tennessee, where he became the starting quarterback.

During the 2025 season, Aguilar showed that he was well up for the level of competition in the SEC. He threw for 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns, against 10 interceptions.

Aguilar also showed to be an at least decent runner. He ran for 101 yards and four touchdowns with the Vols, and he piled up 557 yards rushing and nine scores throughout his collegiate career.

At 6 foot 3, 225 pounds, he has decent size for the position. He should be able to translate his skills to the NFL fairly well.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Joey Aguilar

There’s a lot to like about Aguilar, who adapted quickly to a much higher level of play at Tennessee in 2025. His processing ability seemed very much up to speed, and that should help him translate things to the next level.

That said, there are some question marks about the system he was in at Tennessee. It’s a very pro-quarterback offense. Should that be held against Joey Aguilar?

Perhaps not. Here’s what NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Aguilar:

“Compact, durable quarterback who has climbed levels twice and had success. Aguilar will be a 25-year-old rookie with three seasons of FBS experience. He played in a system heavy on play-action at Tennessee, but his touchdown production and overall consistency dipped after an explosive early stretch in 2025.

“He dissects zone defenses with adequate processing speed and decisiveness, but tight-window throws are a challenge. Whether on- or off-platform, he makes receivers work too hard for their catches with inconsistent placement and a lack of touch underneath. He’s tough in the pocket and proved he could make plays under pressure. Aguilar’s age shouldn’t work against him, but he must prove he can work through pro progressions and throw with better accuracy to earn a backup job.”