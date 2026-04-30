Tennessee Titans pick up fifth-year option on OL Peter Skoronski

The Tennessee Titans announced on Thursday that they have picked up the fifth-year option on offensive lineman Peter Skoronski. In 2023, the Titans selected Skoronski in the first round (No. 11 overall) in the NFL Draft. He finished the 2025 season with 17 starts at left guard for the second year in a row.

Since joining the Titans, Peter Skoronski has started 48 games. During the 2025 season, the former Northwestern offensive lineman was nominated for the 12th annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which recognizes players around the NFL for who best demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship.

“I love the way he shows up every day to work. He’s a true pro in every form,” then-interim head coach Mike McCoy said of Skoronski in November, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official website. “The mentality he approaches the game with and the respect he has for his teammates, opponents, and the game itself is what we want our players to embody. He wants to be great, and he leads by example.”

According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, Skoronski will earn $19.07 million in 2027. He is also eligible to sign a contract extension with the Titans, which seems to be the plan.

A contract extension could be coming for Peter Skoronski

“We always try to secure our best players early,” Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said in February. “And that is obviously a tool, an option we can use. But our goal is to get something done with Peter. . . . With Peter, he is one of our better players, and we’d like him here long-term. The fifth-year option is always a tool, a mechanism, you can use. But we are going to work to try and get something done with Peter.”

Skoronski will be one of the leaders of a Titans squad that is entering a new era. Robert Saleh is the new head coach, and quarterback Cam Ward is entering his second season.

In the last two seasons, Tennessee has won just six games. The last time the team reached the playoffs was in 2021, which is also its last winning season.