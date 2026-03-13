The Tennessee Titans kicked off the 2026 NFL calendar with a strong free agency class. Now, they’re getting a makeover to boot.

On Thursday, the Titans not only revealed a new logo — but new uniform and helmet designs as well. Moving away from navy as a primary color it appears, the Titans will focus on a their light blue color with red and white accents in their new uniform. The three stars inside the logo represent the Tennessee state flag.

It draws inspiration from Oilers uniforms of the past. Check out the brand new uniforms and logo in the photos below:

“We wanted to come up with something that took the best parts of all of that and bring it together in a way that makes sense,” said Burke Nihill, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Titans, via release. “I feel like we’re building on the legacy of what got us here, and we’re doing it in a way that is going to set the course of this organization for decades to come in a pretty special way.”

According to the team website, there are also a couple of alternate logos aside from the primary shied, including a combined ‘TN’ inside a football underneath the three stars. Or it could be read NT, for Nashville, Tennessee. The other simply reads ‘Titans’ in a handcrafted script wordmark.

Light blue home jerseys will read ‘TITANS’ in a sans-serif typeface, while white away uniforms will read ‘TENNESSEE.’ On the helmet are six navy lines, meant to represent six strings for Nashville’s ‘Music City‘ reputation. Numbers will be white for home uniforms and light blue for away games — both accented by Titans red.

Each jersey is fit with a collar tab that has the Tennessee tri-star, as well as the word ‘WE’ to reinforce the franchise’s “We Over Me” mentality.

“When coach (Robert) Saleh came to the team, and we showed it to him, he loved it,” Nihill said. “He loved this idea of ‘”we'” being the last thing that a player sees before they put on their jersey, that this is about the team.”

With new stars in Nashville and new uniforms to match, the Titans will be looking to turn their franchise around in the coming seasons. They’re currently coming off consecutive 3-14 seasons and haven’t made the postseason since 2021.