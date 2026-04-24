Following three seasons at Auburn, Keldric Faulk is heading to the next level. The Tennessee Titans selected him in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Faulk spent three seasons at Auburn as a key part of the Tigers’ pass rush. He turned in his most productive season as a sophomore in 2024 when he had 45 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He also had a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defended that year.

In 2025, Faulk saw his numbers dip a bit. He had 29 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks, along with four passes defended. But he still put together tape to generate buzz in NFL Draft circles as part of a talented group of pass-rushers.

Throughout the pre-draft process, Faulk received late-first and early-second round buzz, and he was among the group of players invited to attend the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected him to go No. 26 overall in his final mock draft just over a week before the event got underway.

Faulk played high school football at Highland Home (Ala.), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 64 overall player from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Keldric Faulk

Although the stats dropped in 2025, Keldric Faulk put together strong enough tape to impress NFL scouts. He also had strong workouts during the pre-draft process, and NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said Faulk’s age is also a reason he drew a high grade. While there’s still some work to do to increase his ceiling, Zierlein said Faulk has the skills to keep improving.

“Faulk has a long, developing frame, good movement skills and the potential for odd or even fronts once he gains more muscle mass,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s a culture player with high character who earns a grade bump based on his age (turns 21 in September), traits and advanced foundation. A fluid athlete with good movement skills, he works around blocks with finesse but needs more assertive initial strikes to set firmer edges in gap control. His toughness and mentality suggest he’ll play through blocks more consistently in an NFL environment.

“Faulk’s rush is diverse. However, with average upfield burst, he might require a move inside on passing downs, where his long levers, quickness and agility can overmatch guards. Faulk needs polish but offers a high ceiling that should reveal itself within a couple of years.”