Terrion Arnold arrest: Agent reveals ex-Lions CB has garnered interest from multiple NFL teams

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, who was cut from the team in early July after being arrested on felony robbery and kidnapping charges, could soon find himself back on an NFL roster.

In a court hearing Friday morning, Arnold’s agent, Nicole Lynn, claimed that four teams have reached out about signing the former First Team All-American. Lynn revealed that he has garnered interest from the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts, the New York Jets, and the Seattle Seahawks. Arnold has already worked out for Houston.

She even stated that there is a ‘very good likelihood’ that he signs with a team in the next 45 days. This comes after his attorney, Harvey Steinberg, claimed on July 2 that Arnold expected to sign with a new NFL team ‘within 30 days,’ according to AL.com.

Arnold is facing potential life in prison after being charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of kidnapping stemming from an alleged Feb. 4 incident inside a Tampa-area apartment. Arnold is accused of coordinating and directing an assault of three individuals as retaliation for a previous robbery Arnold and his alleged accomplices reportedly believed was orchestrated by the three victims.

Terrion Arnold's agent, Nicole Lynn, said in a court hearing this morning that 4 teams have reached out about signing Arnold, he had one visit this week and has another set next week. She said there is a "very good likelihood" he's signed in the next 45 days. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) July 10, 2026

The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office announced Arnold’s arrest June 24 on felony charges of kidnapping and armed robbery. Arnold’s name initially came up in court documents regarding a related case involving known associates that were arrested in connection with the Feb. 4 incident. Officials allege the February armed robbery and kidnapping was retaliation for two robberies that occurred at an Airbnb rental in Largo, Fla. that was made in Arnold’s name.

Terrion Arnold and representation have denied all allegations

Amidst Arnold’s legal battle, his former head coach, Nick Saban, wrote a character letter for his former player. The former Alabama football coach admitted he’s not “overly familiar” with the case, but he remains “committed to supporting” Arnold.

“I write this letter because of the exceptional character I witnessed in Terrion Arnold over the more than six years I have known him,” Saban wrote. “I first met Terrion when he joined my program in 2021. From the beginning, he stood out — not only because of his athletic ability, but because of who he was off the field. Based on my experiences with Terrion, I’ve always believed he leads with genuine care for the people around him.

“Over the years, I welcomed Terrion into my home and around my family. He has treated my family and my staff with respect, humility, and kindness. In all the time I have known him, he never once gave me cause to question his conduct, his integrity, or his respect for others. I don’t ever recall him being involved in any behavior that would be described as aggressive or irresponsible.”

Across Arnold’s short NFL career (24 games), he has recorded 91 tackles, 18 pass deflections, and one interception.

On3’s Alex Byington and Brian Jones contributed to this article.