Terrion Arnold arrest: Attorney claims ex-Lions CB will sign with new NFL team 'within 30 days'

Terrion Arnold‘s attorney Harvey Steinberg suggests the embattled free agent cornerback, who was released by the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, expects to sign with a new NFL team “within 30 days,” according to AL.com. This revelation came in a Wednesday filing with Florida’s Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court in opposition of the prosecution’s attempt to have Arnold wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Arnold is facing potential life in prison after being charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of kidnapping stemming from an alleged Feb. 4 incident inside a Tampa-area apartment. Arnold is accused of coordinating and directing an assault of three individuals as retaliation for a previous robbery Arnold and his alleged accomplices reportedly believed was orchestrated by the three victims.

Arnold, the 23-year-old former 2024 first-round pick out of Alabama, was released from custody at Tampa’s Falkenburg Road Jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to FOX Sports‘ Greg Auman. Hillsborough County judge Christopher Sabella formally granted Arnold a $1 million bond during a court hearing Monday afternoon, where he reluctantly denied the state’s original request for an ankle monitor, citing a desire to not inhibit Arnold’s ability to earn a living as a NFL player.

But that was before the Lions cut him late Monday afternoon. The prosecutor’s updated filing acknowledges Arnold’s release “constitutes a change in circumstances,” according to The Athletic‘s Matt Baker. A court hearing is scheduled for 9:30 am ET July 6 to address the GBS monitoring request, per Auman.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office announced Arnold’s arrest June 24 on felony charges of kidnapping and armed robbery. Arnold’s name initially came up in court documents regarding a related case involving known associates that were arrested in connection with the Feb. 4 incident. Officials allege the February armed robbery and kidnapping was retaliation for two robberies that occurred at an Airbnb rental in Largo, Fla. that was made in Arnold’s name.

Arnold and his representation have vehemently denied all allegations against him as well as any connection to that original Feb. 4 incident, including in a statement Wednesday evening after he turned himself into Hillsborough County authorities earlier in the day.

“Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence,” a statement from Arnold’s representative, Denise White of EAG Sports Management, read. “There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations.

“Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”