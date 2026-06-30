Terrion Arnold arrest: Tampa prosecutors request ex-Lions CB wear GPS monitor following release

Prosecutors have reportedly filed a new motion with the Tampa judge overseeing Terrion Arnold‘s kidnapping and robbery case requiring the now-former Detroit Lions cornerback to wear a GPS ankle monitoring device, according to The Athletic‘s Matt Baker. The request comes less than 24 hours after Arnold was officially released by the Lions on Monday afternoon.

Arnold, the 23-year-old former 2024 first-round pick out of Alabama, remains behind bars in Tampa’s Falkenburg Road Jail, according to Baker. Hillsborough County judge Christopher Sabella formally granted Arnold a $1 million bond during a court hearing Monday afternoon, where he also reluctantly denied the state’s original request for an ankle monitor, citing a desire to not inhibit Arnold’s ability to earn a living as a NFL player.

But that was before the Lions cut him late Monday afternoon. The prosecutor’s updated filing acknowledges Arnold’s release “constitutes a change in circumstances,” per Baker.

Arnold is facing potential life in prison after being charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of kidnapping stemming from an alleged Feb. 4 incident inside a Tampa-area apartment.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office announced Arnold’s arrest Wednesday night on felony charges of kidnapping and armed robbery. Arnold’s name initially came up in court documents regarding a related case involving reportedly known associates that were arrested in connection with the Feb. 4 incident. Officials allege the February armed robbery and kidnapping was retaliation for two robberies that occurred at an Airbnb rental in Largo, Fla. that was made in Arnold’s name.

Two defendants in the related case reportedly agreed to plea deals and have pledged to testify truthfully in future proceedings, the Detroit Free Press reported.

This report will be updated.