Terrion Arnold arrested on felony robbery, kidnapping charges in connection with February incident

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested and is facing felony robbery and kidnapping charges in connection with a February incident, the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office said Wednesday night. The charges carry a potential life sentence in prison.

“The State Attorney’s Office will file charges against Detroit Lions player Terrion Arnold following his arrest in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa,” the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “Arnold is facing multiple felony charges which carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison.”

Arnold’s name came up in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping incident in Florida via a court order. At the time, no arrests had been made nor had any charges been announced.

Two defendants in the case agreed to plea deals in the case and agreed to testify truthfully in future proceedings, the Detroit Free Press reported. The Lions released a statement to the Free Press and said it is aware of the situation.

“We are aware of the legal situation regarding Terrion Arnold,” the statement read. “We will not comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing legal process.”

Arnold’s name was in a court order in February, which had details of an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping that took place in Tampa. In the order, Judge J. Logan Murphy granted a motion from the state for a pre-trial detention against Boakai Hilton.

Hilton allegedly planned a kidnapping and robberies while riding in a car with Arnold as part of a retaliation for two robberies that occurred at Arnold’s rental home in Largo, Fla., the Detroit News reported at the time. In a February statement, Arnold previously denied involvement in the situation through an attorney, R. Timothy Jansen.

“Mr. Arnold had no involvement whatsoever in the activities that led to those arrests,” Jansen told the Detroit Free Press at the time. “He did not participate in, nor was he present for, any conduct related to the alleged offenses. There is no evidence in police reports, text messages, or witness statements that implicates Mr. Arnold in any way. In fact, after direct communication with the lead prosecutor, it has been confirmed that no charges have been filed against Mr. Arnold in connection with this matter.”

The Lions drafted Arnold with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Alabama, where he was a first team All-American as a junior in 2023. He made an immediate impact as a rookie as he totaled 60 tackles, a fumble recovery and 10 passes defended.

In 2025, Arnold appeared in just eight games due to injury. During that time, he had 311 tackles and an interception, along with eight passes defended.