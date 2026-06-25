Terrion Arnold arrested: Lions CB denied bond in armed robbery, kidnapping case in Florida

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold will remain in custody inside the Hillsborough County (Fla.) jail through the weekend after he was denied bond during his initial court appearance Thursday in Tampa, according to TMZ and other reports.

Arnold, an Alabama alum, appeared before a Hillsborough County judge Thursday afternoon sporting a Navy green anti-suicide vest to face eight felony charges — four counts of armed robbery and four counts of kidnapping — stemming from an alleged Feb. 4 incident inside a Tampa apartment. The 23-year-old Arnold is facing a potential life sentence should he ultimately be convicted on all charges.

Arnold and his representation have vehemently denied all allegations against him as well as any connection to that original Feb. 4 incident, including in a statement Wednesday evening after he turned himself into Hillsborough County authorities earlier in the day.

“Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence,” a statement from Arnold’s representative, Denise White of EAG Sports Management, read. “There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations.

“Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”

The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office announced Arnold’s arrest Wednesday night on felony charges of kidnapping and armed robbery. Arnold’s name initially came up in court documents regarding a related case involving reportedly known associates that were arrested in connection with the Feb. 4 incident. No arrest were made at the time, nor were any charges filed.

Two defendants in the case agreed to plea deals in the case and agreed to testify truthfully in future proceedings, the Detroit Free Press reported. The Lions released a statement to the Free Press and said it is aware of the situation.

“We are aware of the legal situation regarding Terrion Arnold,” the Lions’ statement read Wednesday. “We will not comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing legal process.”

Arnold reportedly found his name connected to the early February armed robbery and kidnapping due to a seven-page legal order submitted in February by Hillsborough County Circuit Judge J. Logan Murphy, according to The Detroit New‘s Nolan Bianchi. In the order, Murphy explicitly claimed “Arnold and his friends decided to take matters into their own hands” in an alleged retaliation for two separate theft cases involving “high-end bags, guns, a cellphone and $100,000 in cash” that were reportedly stolen from a rental home in neighboring Largo that Arnold had rented, according to Tampa’s FOX 13.