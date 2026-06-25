Terrion Arnold arrested: Lions CB denies allegations after turning himself in to police

In a statement through his representatives at EAG Sports Management, Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold denied the allegations against him in a robbery and kidnapping case. He turned himself in to police on Wednesday and is facing charges that carry a potential life sentence in prison.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office announced Arnold’s arrest Wednesday night on charges of kidnapping and armed robbery. The charges stem from a February incident in Florida, and his name initially came up in court documents in connection with the incident. No arrest were made at the time, nor were any charges filed.

After Wednesday’s announcement, Denise White of EAG Sports Management said Arnold strongly denies the allegations against him. The former Alabama star also previously denied involvement in February.

#Lions CB Terrion Arnold was arrested by the Tampa Police Department on Wednesday night as he is facing 4 counts of kidnapping and 4 counts of armed robbery that could carry a life sentence. Here is a statement from his camp, who says he voluntarily surrendered. pic.twitter.com/l2ayBrHvsO — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) June 25, 2026

“Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence,” the statement read. “There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations.

“Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”

Two defendants in the case agreed to plea deals in the case and agreed to testify truthfully in future proceedings, the Detroit Free Press reported. The Lions released a statement to the Free Press and said it is aware of the situation.

“We are aware of the legal situation regarding Terrion Arnold,” the statement read. “We will not comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing legal process.”

Arnold’s name appeared in a court order in February, which had details of an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping that took place in Tampa. In the order, Judge J. Logan Murphy granted a motion from the state for a pre-trial detention against Boakai Hilton.

Hilton allegedly planned a kidnapping and robberies while riding in a car with Arnold as part of a retaliation for two robberies, the Detroit News reported at the time. The alleged incidents occurred at Arnold’s rental home in Largo, Fla.

The Lions drafted Arnold with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Alabama, where he was a first team All-American as a junior in 2023. He made an immediate impact as a rookie as he totaled 60 tackles, a fumble recovery and 10 passes defended.