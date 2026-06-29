Terrion Arnold arrested: Lions CB granted bond following court appearance

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold returned to court Monday morning in Tampa for a key hearing in his ongoing criminal case. He was granted a bond of $1 million.

“Terrion Arnold was granted a $1 million bond by a Hillsborough County judge on Monday, June 29, in relation to his arrest,” Christian Romo of the Detroit Free Press reported. “Chief Judge Christopher C. Sabella said that there is ‘probable cause’ for Arnold’s case, but that ‘the burden is higher than the probable cause.’

Romo reported that “Florida prosecutors sought Arnold to be held in detention without bond until his trial, but Sabella denied the state’s request, saying ‘the state isn’t there at this point.’ The state also requested an ankle monitor, which the defense objected to and the judge denied.

“The judge granted Arnold to leave his residence for work purposes, including practices and games, saying he didn’t want to interfere with Arnold’s ability to earn a living. He characterized his decision to reject the state’s request for an ankle monitor as ‘reluctant,’ but said that Arnold would be subject to what he called a ‘paparazzi monitor.'”

Monday’s hearing came after Arnold was denied bond during his initial court appearance on Thursday. That left the former first-round NFL Draft pick in custody at the Hillsborough County Jail throughout the weekend.

The 23-year-old appeared before a Hillsborough County judge Thursday afternoon wearing a protective anti-suicide vest while facing the eight felony charges. This stemmed from an alleged Feb. 4 incident at a Tampa-area apartment. Arnold has strongly denied the allegations against him.

“Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence,” Arnold’s representative, Denise White of EAG Sports Management, said in a statement released after his arrest. “There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations.”

The statement went on to argue prosecutors are relying on testimony from convicted felons who may have incentives to cooperate with authorities.

“Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences,” the statement read. “Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”

According to investigators, Arnold’s name became connected to the case after authorities alleged the February incident was carried out in retaliation for two separate robberies at an Airbnb rental in Largo, Florida, that had been booked in Arnold’s name. Court records indicate two defendants in the related case have accepted plea agreements and are expected to testify in future proceedings.

The Detroit Lions acknowledged the situation shortly after Arnold’s arrest but declined further comment: “We are aware of the legal situation regarding Terrion Arnold,” the organization said in a statement. “We will not comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing legal process.”

Arnold was selected by Detroit with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after earning first-team All-America honors at Alabama. He became an immediate contributor during his rookie campaign before injuries limited him to eight games during the 2025 season.

— On3’s Nick Schultz and Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report.