An attorney for Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold reportedly denied his client had any involvement in an ongoing armed robbery and kidnapping case currently working its way through the South Florida legal system, according to a statement released by TMZ Sports producer Michael Babcock.

“I represent Mr. Terrion Arnold in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred on February 4, 2026 in Tampa, Florida, which resulted in the arrest of five individuals on serious felony charged,” the statement read, via Babcock. “To be clear, Mr. Arnold had no involvement whatsoever in the activities that led to those arrests. He did not participate in, nor was he present for, any conduct related to the alleged offenses. There is no evidence in police reports, text messages, or witness statements that implicates Mr. Arnold in any way.”

EXCLUSIVE — here's a statement from Terrion Arnold's attorney re: the allegations below. He's adamantly denying any wrongdoing: https://t.co/FFEpmbFGdb pic.twitter.com/PxYYlK2KF7 — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) February 27, 2026

Arnold reportedly found his name connected to the early February armed robbery and kidnapping due to a recent seven-page legal order submitted by Hillsborough County Circuit Judge J. Logan Murphy, according to The Detroit New‘s Nolan Bianchi. In the order, Murphy explicitly claimed “Arnold and his friends decided to take matters into their own hands” in an alleged retaliation for two separate theft cases involving “high-end bags, guns, a cellphone and $100,000 in cash” that were reportedly stolen from a rental home in neighboring Largo that Arnold had rented, according to Tampa’s FOX 13.

Arnold’s attorney vehemently disputes Murphy’s claim and reports the Tampa prosecutors have not formally charged Arnold with anything related to these crimes.

“In fact, after direct communication with the lead prosecutor, it has been confirmed that no charges have been filed against Mr. Arnold in connection to this matter. Recent media coverage has referenced an Order issued by Circuit Court Judge J. Logan Murphy, which improperly suggests Mr. Arnold’s involvement in the incident,” the statement continued. “That same Order also incorrectly identifies Ms. Devalle as Mr. Arnold’s girlfriend. Both assertions are false, misleading, and entirely unsupported by the record. Mr. Arnold categorically denies these unfounded claims and maintains his complete innocence. He was not involved in the crimes allegedly committed on February 4, 2026, in Tampa, Florida.

“We strongly urge members of the media to refrain from perpetuating inaccurate or speculative narratives. The facts are clear, and they do not support any claim of wrongdoing by Mr. Arnold.”

Arnold, the No. 24 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Alabama, appeared in just eight games this past season, starting seven of them, but missed nine others due to injuries. The second-year pro finished the 2025 season with 31 tackles, an interception, and eight pass breakups.