Terrion Arnold passes through waivers unclaimed following Lions release, arrest

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold will not join another NFL team anytime soon. It was announced on Monday that Arnold passed through waivers unclaimed after the Lions released him last week. Arnold was arrested the previous week on felony charges of robbery and kidnapping.

The charges carry a potential life sentence in prison.

He is accused of orchestrating the abduction and beating of three men who prosecutors believe he wrongly suspected of having stolen goods and $100,000 in cash from him. Prosecutors said that the victims were abducted three days after the cash and items were reported stolen from Arnold at an AirBnb rental in Tampa, Florida.

Six of Arnold’s associates carried out the crimes, and Arnold was not present at the time, according to prosecutors. Arnold was released from custody last week after he posted bond, which was set at $1 million. Two of the co-defendants have pleaded guilty and are cooperating with authorities.

The Lions selected Arnold in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Before the release, Arnold had two years and $4.8 millon remaining on his rookie contract.

Terrion Arnold’s attorney expects his client to sign with a new team

Harvey Steinberg, Arnold’s attorney, recently said he expects his client to sign with a new team “within 30 days.” This came in a filing with Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit Court last week in opposition to the prosecution’s attempt to have Arnold wear a GPS ankle monitor.

“Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence,” a statement from Arnold’s representative, Denise White of EAG Sports Management, read. “There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations.”

Nick Saban, who coached Arnold at Alabama, showed support for his former player in a character letter to the judge. “Over the years, I welcomed Terrion into my home and around my family,” Saban wrote. “He has treated my family and my staff with respect, humility, and kindness. In all the time I have known him, he never once gave me cause to question his conduct, his integrity, or his respect for others. I don’t ever recall him being involved in any behavior that would be described as aggressive or irresponsible.”

On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this story.