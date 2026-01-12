Terry McAulay blasts officials for missed roughing the passer penalty in Patriots vs. Chargers playoff game
Terry McAulay had an issue with the officials missing a roughing the passer penalty in the New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers playoff game. During the NBC broadcast, the rules analyst reacted to the officials not penalizing the Patriots for hitting Chargers QB Justin Herbert in the head.
“Forcible contact, he still gets roughing the passer protection until he clearly establishes himself as a runner, which he didn’t do,” Terry McAulay said. “That’s forcible contact; it should have been a penalty for roughing the passer.”
The missed penalty led to the Chargers punting with 41 seconds remaining in the first half. The Patriots then drove down the field and kicked a field goal to take a 6-3 lead at halftime.
Herbert and the Chargers are looking to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. The team has won a championship, but that was when they were playing in the AFL in 1963.
The Chargers selected Justin Herbert in the first round (No. 6 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. This is the third time Herbert has Los Angeles to the playoffs, but he has yet to win a playoff game.
We’ll have more on this story shortly.