New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs got into a bit of a sideline scuffle with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe early in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LX that didn’t result in a penalty for either party. That’s despite NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay declaring Jobe’s actions were “absolutely” worthy of a flag after he violently shoved an unsuspecting Diggs away from the play.

“Absolutely. (Jobe) is clearly out of the play, he’s clearly out of bounds, he knocks (Diggs) down,” McAulay said during the broadcast. “He absolutely should’ve been penalized.”

NBC cameras caught Jobe delivering a cheap-shot shove that decleated Diggs after both had already stepped out of bounds on the left side of the field. Diggs immediately got to his feet and responded in kind with a facemask-to-facemask headbutt before grabbing Jobe by the facemask. Officials and other players quickly broke up the scuffle without any flags being thrown, and the game returned to normal — well, once a streaking fan was removed from the field.

Tensions on the rise: #Patriots WR Stefon Diggs just got mauled on the sideline pic.twitter.com/0RQrOHDos5 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) February 9, 2026

During a review of the fight, NBC color commentator Cris Collinsworth pointed out Jobe also appeared to deliver an open-hand punch at Diggs, and asked if the former Alabama defender could potentially be thrown out after the fact. But McAulay quickly shut that option down.

“He can’t, Cris, because they didn’t throw a flag at all on the field,” McAulay added, “so (the officials in) New York can’t do anything with this at this point.”

Cooler heads ultimately prevailed and the game resumed with the Seahawks leading the Patriots 19-0 with 12:58 remaining in the game. Two plays later, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye connected with receiver Mack Hollins for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 12:27 remaining for New England’s first points of the game.

Super Bowl LX streaker delays game in 4th quarter, tackled by Patriots WR Kyle Williams

A streaker at Super Bowl LX delayed the game in the fourth quarter and was tackled by Patriots WR Kyle Williams. The Seahawks were leading 19-0 at the time of the incident.

The streaker was one of the more exciting plays of the game, as the Seahawks and the Patriots were locked into a defensive battle. It’s likely the streaker was kicked out of the Super Bowl and was arrested.

The person who ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium wanted to gain some attention, but the incident was not shown on the NBC broadcast. When it was happening, Mike Trico described what was going on, but the broadcast just showed the players.